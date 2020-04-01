Richard C. Rodgers, 20, of East Butler passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 17, 1999, in Butler, and was the son of the late Richard Anthony Rodgers and Debra (Fair) Rodgers.
Richard loved electronics, "Blues Clues" and "Sponge Bob."
He had attended East Butler Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his mother, Debra Rodgers of East Butler; two sisters, Samantha Rodgers of East Butler, and Kristina Rodgers of Butler; his maternal grandfather, Clark Fair of East Butler; and his aunt, Annie Daniels of East Butler.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
RODGERS - Private service and burial will be held for Richard C. Rodgers, who died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020