Richard "Dick" Charles Wagner, 82, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side at his residence after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 27, 1937, in Butler, he was the son of the late Philip Charles and Elnora Mae Moyer Wagner.
He was a lifetime member of White Oak Springs Presbyterian Church, where he was an usher and served as an elder.
In his early years, he worked downtown at Butler Lumber. He worked for 18 years at Pullman-Standard, until it closed. He then worked construction for Agway, and retired after 13 years at Heckett, when it closed in Butler.
He will be remembered for his craft of sharpening tools, where he owned and operated Dick's Sharpening Shop for 43 years at his residence.
Dick, along with his wife, belonged to Butler Two-Steppers Dance Club. They loved to cruise, and they were excited to have traveled through all 50 states.
He enjoyed woodworking, scroll saw work and was a lifetime member of BAMS (Butler Aircraft Modelers Society), where he made and flew model airplanes of all sizes.
When his children were younger, Dick was very active in coaching, volunteering and was involved in fundraising events at the Prospect Boys Club. In the 1980s, he and his friend, Bob Taylor, enjoyed running the successful bingo fundraisers for over 13 years. Dick was one of the original board members at the club, who purchased land and continued Prospect youth sports on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. It is still utilized today and runs under the name the Prospect Boys and Girls Club.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Ann Hall Wagner, whom he married May 30, 1959; his children, Debra (Dave) Hartman of Butler, and Keith (Michelle Gish) Wagner of Butler; his grandchildren, Ryan (Kate) Hartman, Cody (Mariel) Hartman, Karaline Wagner and Samantha (Joe) Long; his great-grandson, Chase Hartman; his brother, John (Jane) Wagner; his in-laws, Rosemary Wagner, Ralph (Bonnie) Hall, Donna Hall, Glenn (Carol) Hall, Roger Hall, Linda Fellars and Roland (Sharon) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rick Wagner; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Wagner; his grandson, Joshua Wagner; his brother, Ralph Wagner; and his in-laws, Jean Barger, Steven Hall and Peggy Hall.
WAGNER - Private services for Richard "Dick" Charles Wagner, who died Monday, June 15, 2020, were held by the family at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Interment was at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
The family is planning a memorial celebration of life service to be held at a later date.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.