Richard "Rich" Clyde Allen passed away on Wednesday at his home in Butler.
Rich was born July 22, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of the late Wayne and Norma Allen. He resided in Prospect all his life.
He graduated from Slippery Rock High School.
Rich liked fishing and hunting, and taking his daughter, Victoria, to the movies.
Rich had been employed by James Austin Co.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria; his sons, Gregory and Zachariah, all of Prospect; his brother, Leonard Allen and his wife, Rita, of Portersville; his sister, Cheryl Smith and her husband, Dwight, of Florida; three grandchildren, Sebastian Baker, Gwendolynn Baker and Declan Cramer; and many nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents.
ALLEN - There will be no viewing for Richard "Rich" Clyde Allen, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, with the Rev. Deb Crusan officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Bryan Funeral Home, Prospect.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 30, 2019