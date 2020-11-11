1/
Richard D. "Dick" Brown
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard D. Brown, 86, of Penn Township passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Magnolia Place of Saxonburg.

Born May 28, 1934, in Mifflin, Pa., he was the son of the late James and Mary Brown.

Dick was of the Catholic faith.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of American Legion Post 81 and a member at large of the VFW.

Dick was employed as a mechanic for Braun Baking Co. in Manchester, Pittsburgh, and then in the Butler store for over 30 years.

He was a member of I.A.M. Union 1060.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, June Carol Pierce Brown, who died Dec. 9, 2017; and three brothers.

He is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Mike) Brandl of Callery, and Donna (John) Clark of Penn Township; one granddaughter, Kelly (John) Cravenor; and one great-grandson, John IV.

BROWN - The family of Richard D. Brown, who died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
NOV
12
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
NOV
13
Service
10:30 AM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
Funeral services provided by
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
7245388123
