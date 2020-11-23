Richard D. "Chub" Deal, 74, of Fairview Borough, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Richard was born in Fairview on Dec. 31, 1945. He was the son of the late Clarence "Pappy" and Sarah "Sally" Bartoe Deal.
Richard was a Karns City High School graduate and had served in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.
In his earlier years, he worked for Pullman Standard in Butler and later retired from Witco, now Sonneborn, after thirty years of service in maintenance and shipping departments.
Chub was a member of the North Butler Hunting and Fishing Club, the American Legion, and the NRA.
He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, watching NASCAR, and was an avid baseball fan. In his earlier years, he coached Little League, Pony League, legion league, and modified softball in which his team took the National Title.
Richard is survived by two sons, Mike D. Deal and his wife, Valerie, of Butler and Mark R. "Dirt" Deal and his companion, Joni, of Karns City; his former spouse and his children's mother, Rita; four grandchildren, Morgan D. Deal of Virginia, Isabella G. Deal of Butler, Cody A. Deal of Karns City, and Emilee Jack of Pittsburgh; his siblings, Patricia Hutchison, Terry Deal, Danny "Tiny" Deal; his wife, Theresa; and Steve Deal; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis "Shorty" Deal; a brother-in-law, Don Hutchison; a sister-in-law, Ruby Deal; a nephew, Donny Deal; a great niece, Ashley Deal; and a great nephew, Tyler Vanderwall.
Deal - Friends of Richard D. "Chub" Deal, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City. COVID 19 protocols will be followed.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton, officiating.
Interment will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Chicora and Bradys Bend American Legion Posts.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Deal's name may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation c/o PNC Bank P.O. Box 535240 Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.