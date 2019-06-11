Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. "Dick" Hillis. View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 102 S Argyle St Petrolia , PA 16050 (724)-756-2710 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, 75, of East Brady, formerly of Petrolia passed away on Sunday at his home.

He was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of Arthur S. and Gladys L. (Davis) Hillis.

Dick graduated from Union High School in 1961. He played percussion in the marching band in high school and at Clarion State College, where he earned his associate degree.

Dick then graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1964. He purchased the Hepler Funeral Home in Petrolia in 1967. Dick expanded his business in 1980, by purchasing the J.D. Miller Funeral Home in his hometown of Rimersburg.

Dick was an integral part of the Petroleum Valley communities. He provided the Petroleum Valley with an ambulance for many years, including the Friday night football coverage for the Karns City Gremlins.

He was a member of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he was the treasurer and an elder for many years.

He was a past-master of Argyle Masonic Lodge 540, New Castle Consistory, Rimersburg Lions Club and Rimersburg Community Club. He served as a Butler County deputy coroner. Dick was very involved with the Bear Creek Cemetery, serving on the board and as treasurer for many years.

In 1971, Dick obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying his own plane. He shared his love of flying with many friends and family, often taking them along on trips. Dick enjoyed having people around all of the time, family, friends and friends who were like family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille "Cille" (Gibson) Hillis of East Brady, whom he married on Dec. 27, 1975; his daughter, Jana Hillis (Jenna Faller); and his grandchildren, Jessica Pulliam, Jennifer Pulliam and Justin Pulliam, all of Maryland; numerous nieces and nephews by blood and by love; and his very special great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, A. Eugene Hillis.

HILLIS - Visitation for Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia, with the Rev. David Perry and the Rev. Richard Rowe co-officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's honor to Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

To leave a condolence for Dick's family, or view a tribute honoring his life, visit







