Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, 75, of East Brady, formerly of Petrolia, passed away on Sunday at his home.
HILLIS - Updated visitation for Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will have the family receiving friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.
Further visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia, with the Rev. David Perry and the Rev. Richard Rowe co-officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's honor to Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.
To leave a condolence for Dick's family, or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 12, 2019