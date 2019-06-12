Butler Eagle

Richard D. "Dick" Hillis

Guest Book
  • "Lucille, Jana extended family & friends:Sending sympathies..."
    - Alice (Burke-Barger) Crisman
  • "Lucille & family, So sorry to read of Dick's passing. No..."
    - Peggy Robinson-Shoultes
  • "So sorry for your loss Jana. My thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Sue Neil
  • "Sorry for your loss Lucille. Our thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Larry Thompson
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Guy / NANCY Pistorius
Service Information
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA
16248
(814)-473-3080
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
102 S Argyle St
Petrolia, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
102 S Argyle St
Petrolia, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:45 PM
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home
102 Argyle St.
Petrolia, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church
107 S. Argyle St.
Petrolia, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church
107 S. Argyle St.
Petrolia, PA
View Map
Obituary
Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, 75, of East Brady, formerly of Petrolia, passed away on Sunday at his home.
HILLIS - Updated visitation for Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will have the family receiving friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.
Further visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia, with the Rev. David Perry and the Rev. Richard Rowe co-officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's honor to Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.
To leave a condolence for Dick's family, or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on June 12, 2019
