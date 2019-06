Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, 75, of East Brady, formerly of Petrolia, passed away on Sunday at his home.HILLIS - Updated visitation for Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will have the family receiving friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.Further visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia, with the Rev. David Perry and the Rev. Richard Rowe co-officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's honor to Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.To leave a condolence for Dick's family, or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com