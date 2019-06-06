Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Holt. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. Holt, 63, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 12, 1956, in Butler, and was the son of the late Thomas H. Holt Sr. and Lois M. (Young) Holt.

He retired from Marmon Keystone Pipe and Tubing as a steelworker, belonging to Local 2384.

Richard was a member of the Summit Township Sportsman Club and American Legion Post 778.

He enjoyed hunting with friends and family, going to camp, watching racecars and spending time with his family. He was a jack of all trades and loved helping anybody out, especially his sisters.

Surviving are his three sons, Keith (Melissa Pflugh) Holt of Chicora, and twins, Adam and Andrew Holt of Butler; a granddaughter, Destiny Holt; four sisters, Marlene Skelley of Butler, Lana McKinnis of Renfrew, Debbie Wonderling of Butler, and Robin Hodge of Fenelton; three brothers, Larry (Pat) Holt of Butler, Robert (Kim) Holt of Warren, Ohio, and Kevin (Beth) Holt of Butler; and his former wife, Lorraine (Boulanger) Holt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Holt; his sister, Paula Shannon; and his brother, Thomas Holt.

HOLT - Friends of Richard D. Holt, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Norm Tutino, lay pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Interment in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.





