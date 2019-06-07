Richard D. Seger, 78, of Fredonia, Pa., passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Greenville, Pa., to Robert L. and Thelma Anderson Seger.
Richard was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, and served as an elder and former Sunday school superintendent.
He was a member of the F&AM Hebron Lodge 575 in Mercer, and was formerly a member of the Lions Club.
He was a passionate golfer and gardener.
Richard was a small-business owner and personal financial planner until retirement.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wagner Seger at home, whom he married on Feb. 2, 1963; one son, Robert Jeffrey (Mary) Seger of Butler; one daughter, Julie (Jeremy) Bloom in Cranberry Township; and four grandchildren, Vincent and Zachary Seger and Madison and Jacob Bloom.
He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Dehner of Greenville and Linda (Donald) Anthony of Meadville; one brother, William Robert (Louise) Seger of St. George, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
SEGER - Visitation for Richard D. Seger, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Peter Dembroski and the Rev. August Hurst officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youth Ministries, Bethany EPC Church, 100 Venango St., Mercer, PA 16137.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 7, 2019