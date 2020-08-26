1/
Richard David Peters
On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Richard David Peters of Richardson, Texas, passed away at the age of 77.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Forsythe); their two daughters, Stephanie (John) Daniel and Heather (William) Alsup; his sister, Doris Michael; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

PETERS - A funeral for Richard David Peters, who died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, was held on Saturday.

Arrangements were handled by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas.

Please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
