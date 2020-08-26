On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Richard David Peters of Richardson, Texas, passed away at the age of 77.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Forsythe); their two daughters, Stephanie (John) Daniel and Heather (William) Alsup; his sister, Doris Michael; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
PETERS - A funeral for Richard David Peters, who died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, was held on Saturday.
Arrangements were handled by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas.
Please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com
.