Richard Dennis Zarichnak, 69, of Buffalo Township died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in his home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1950, in New Kensington, and was the son of the late Michael and Olga Prokopik Zarichnak and had been a resident of Buffalo Township since 1988, having previously resided in Freeport and Arnold.
Mr. Zarichnak was a member of St. Vladimir Byzantine Catholic Church in Arnold, and had worked for Oberg Industries in Freeport for 20 years.
He enjoyed photography, golfing and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Helgert Zarichnak; two sons, Patrick D. (fiancée Jen Nemeth) Zarichnak of Ocean City, Md., and Richard "Rick" D. Zarichnak II of Buffalo Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Zarichnak.
ZARICHNAK - Friends of Richard Dennis Zarichnak, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. Yaroslav Koval.
Parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in his name to the Pittsburgh Art Institute.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020