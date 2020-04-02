Richard Dohar, 67, of Saxonburg passed away on March 29, 2020, at his home.
Born March 6, 1953, in Young-stown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Richard Dohar and Mary Mike Dohar.
Rick graduated from DePaul University with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and a Master Black Belt of Six Sigma.
He worked in industrial process and cooling and wastewater technologies for Betz, Petrolite and GE Water Process and Technologies.
After falling in love with Chicago while attending DePaul University, Rick spent many years in the Windy City. He met his wife, LuAnn, in Youngstown, and she soon joined him in Chicago.
He spent his Chicago days eating his favorite deep dish pizza, and spending afternoons at the lakefront. After three years in St. Louis, he and LuAnn moved to the Pittsburgh area.
Rick was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman. He was happiest sitting on his porch with a cup of coffee and a radio.
He was a lifelong member of St. Maron Church in Youngstown, Ohio, and the Shenango China Hunting & Fishing Club.
One of his greatest joys was spending time with his many nieces and nephews, passing on the hobbies he loved and sharing the wisdom of his many years.
Surviving are his wife, LuAnn Martig Dohar, whom he married Nov. 21, 1987; two brothers, Robert Dohar of Cleveland, Ohio, and David (Jackie) Dohar of Plano, Texas; and his sister, Marilyn Mastronarde of Salem, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jim and Chuck; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
DOHAR - Private visitation and services were held at Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, for Richard Dohar, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020