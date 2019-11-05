Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. "Dick" Fleeger. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. "Dick" Fleeger, 67, of Main Street, Karns City, a well-known area resident and former school board president, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home Sunday evening, Nov. 3, 2019.

Richard was born June 22, 1952, in Butler. He was the son of the late John M. and Marian L. Potts Fleeger.

Dick was a 1970 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School, where he was an outstanding and talented athlete, setting many unsurpassed records in football.

Dick attended Butler County Community College and earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Slippery Rock University in 1974.

He was employed for more than 40 years at Sonneborn in Petrolia and was the environmental coordinator at the time of his retirement in 2016.

Dick served on the school board of the Karns City Area School District for more than two decades and served the board as president for several terms.

Dick was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of the Argyle Masonic Lodge 540 F&AM in Chicora, the Chicora Moose Lodge, and was a member of the SOI in Bradys Bend.

Dick enjoyed working on his house in Karns City, as well as his children's houses. He enjoyed traveling to Florida with his wife and most especially, he enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great- granddaughter, who held him in the highest esteem.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Lowers Fleeger, whom he married April 24, 1970, in Chicora; two children, Bryan L. Fleeger and his wife, Alisa, of Petrolia, and Bethany A. Stewart and her husband, Jeffery, of Chicora; two brothers, John M. Fleeger Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Butler, and David H. Fleeger and his wife, Ruth, of Karns City; a sister, Susan Rodgers, and her husband, David, of Chicora; five grandchildren, Marissa A. Hiles and her husband, Adam, of Karns City, Cailyn C. Fleeger and Logan C. Fleeger, both of Petrolia, and Karsyn L. Stewart and Kinsley A. Stewart, both of Chicora; a great-granddaughter, Emilia A. Hiles of Karns City; his mother-in-law, Marlene Lowers of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Lowers; as well as his grandparents; and a number of aunts and uncles.

FLEEGER - Friends of Richard E. "Dick" Fleeger, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger, a longtime family friend officiating.

Interment will follow at Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepples Corners.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, PA 16050, or the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 237, Petrolia, PA 16050.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







