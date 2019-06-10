Richard E. Mitchell, 84, of Zelienople died peacefully Thursday, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born June 4, 1935, in Independence, Miss., he was the son of the late Magness J. Mitchell and Rose Huey Mitchell.
Richard retired from his position as grants administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency in 1995.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
In his free time, he enjoyed being an artist, traveling the world, and playing guitar.
Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gisela Mitchell; his daughter, Claudia R. Porter, and her husband, Eric, of Slippery Rock; his son, Ian G. Mitchell, and his wife, Susan, of Virginia; and three grandchildren, Rebecca A. Porter, Sebastian T. Mitchell and Declan P. Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
MITCHELL - Services for Richard E. Mitchell, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Passavant Benevolent Fund/LAS Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019