Richard E. Ross, 76, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2020.
Rich was born on March 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh.
Rich served his country in the Army in Germany, where he fell in love with Brigitte. He spent a lifetime working in construction with his brothers, nephews and friends.
He ended his career overseeing the construction of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He was extremely proud of his work with his "Greek family."
Rich loved to travel to Germany to visit with family and take in the sights. He also loved to visit his family in Wyoming, where he always felt at peace.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, hunting and the beach.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Brigitte Ross; his sons, Michael and his wife, Melanie, Richard and his girlfriend, Vici, and Robert and his wife, Joyce. He also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren, Anna, Joe, Alexa, Patrick, and Hazel; numerous nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.
ROSS - Family and friends of Richard E. Ross, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Father John Touloumes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, Pa., 15084.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020