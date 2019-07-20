Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Earl Vaughn Jr.. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Earl Vaughn Jr., 95, of Renfrew passed away on Thursday at Rochester Manor.

Born May 14, 1924, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Richard Earl and Josephine Evans Vaughn.

A veteran of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. He was assigned to the 20th Armored Division.

Richard was a graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering, and the University of Pittsburgh with degrees in zoology and mathematics.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer at Hunter Saw Division, ASKO, Inc.

He was an avid classical pianist as well as a model railroad collector.

He is survived by his son, Robert K. Vaughn and his wife, Doreen, of Cranberry Township; one daughter-in-law, Roberta "Bobby" Wanner of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Robert K. Vaughn Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Evans City, Melissa Vaughn and her husband, Jared Rowley, of Evans City, Elspeth Vaughn of Pittsburgh, and Rhiannon Druschel and her husband, Henry, of Washington, D.C.; two great-grandchildren, Cecily Vaughn and Konnor Vaughn; one sister-in-law, Connie Vaughn, of Hurst, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwig Hesse Vaughn, who passed away on March 10, 2015; one son, Richard E. Vaughn III; and one brother, James Vaughn.

VAUGHN - Friends of Richard Earl Vaughn Jr., who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Brownsdale Cemetery.

