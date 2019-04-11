Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Frederick Hunkler. View Sign

Richard Frederick Hunkler, 83, of Slippery Rock died at Quality Life Services in Grove City on Tuesday following an extended illness.

He was born on May 9, 1935, in Houston, Texas, to Herbert Joseph Hunkler and Eda Lillian Sheperd Hunkler.

Richard married Billie Frances Heickman on Sept. 1, 1957.

He attended Texas A&M University, where he earned his undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees. While studying at Texas A&M, he was an All-American swimmer and a scholarship recipient.

Professor Hunkler began his teaching career at Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1968, retiring from Slippery Rock University in 1998.

He began the computer science department and was its first chairman. He began Slippery Rock's first men's and women's water polo teams. His 1995 women's water polo team became the first SRU team to become an NCAA Division I champion.

He enjoyed reading, was interested in history and was an avid believer in being fit. He said many times, "Sound Mind-Sound Body."

He began a website called

Survivors include his wife, Billie at home; two sons, Sean (Dolores) Hunkler of St. Louis, Mo., and Wes (Terri) Hunkler of Ellwood City; his sister, Nancy Nunnery of Houston, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Wynne, who passed away in 2015.

HUNKLER - The family of Richard Frederick Hunkler, who died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry K. Loree, pastor of All Saints Lutheran Church, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Team, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



Richard Frederick Hunkler, 83, of Slippery Rock died at Quality Life Services in Grove City on Tuesday following an extended illness.He was born on May 9, 1935, in Houston, Texas, to Herbert Joseph Hunkler and Eda Lillian Sheperd Hunkler.Richard married Billie Frances Heickman on Sept. 1, 1957.He attended Texas A&M University, where he earned his undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees. While studying at Texas A&M, he was an All-American swimmer and a scholarship recipient.Professor Hunkler began his teaching career at Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1968, retiring from Slippery Rock University in 1998.He began the computer science department and was its first chairman. He began Slippery Rock's first men's and women's water polo teams. His 1995 women's water polo team became the first SRU team to become an NCAA Division I champion.He enjoyed reading, was interested in history and was an avid believer in being fit. He said many times, "Sound Mind-Sound Body."He began a website called waterpoloplanet.com . He administered and wrote extensively for the site. He was a member of five athletic halls of fame organizations.Survivors include his wife, Billie at home; two sons, Sean (Dolores) Hunkler of St. Louis, Mo., and Wes (Terri) Hunkler of Ellwood City; his sister, Nancy Nunnery of Houston, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Wynne, who passed away in 2015.HUNKLER - The family of Richard Frederick Hunkler, who died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry K. Loree, pastor of All Saints Lutheran Church, presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Team, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Funeral Home Smith Funeral Home

421 New Castle St

Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

(724) 794-2830 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close