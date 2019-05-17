Richard G. Yost Jr., 89, of Butler departed peacefully from his new residence in Ohio to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones at his side.
Dick was born on Aug. 28, 1929, raised in Butler, attended the University of Cincinnati, and made his career of 42 years at Armco Steel, now AK Steel.
He married the love of his life, Sharon M. Payler of Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1953, and they would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise W. Yost; his father, Richard G. Yost Sr.; and his son, Richard A. Yost.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon P. Yost, residing now in Uniontown, Ohio; his sister, Joanne Schroth of Bridgeville, Ohio; his daughter, Robin Y. Porter and her husband, Gregory W. Porter, of North Canton, Ohio; and his daughter-in-law, Jill L. Yost of Pataskala, Ohio.
He adored his grandchildren, Richard G. Yost and his wife, Kelli, Andrew W. Yost and his wife, Tiffany, Alan E. Yost and his wife, Kirsten, and Elizabeth A. Porter and Jeffrey W. Porter, all residing in Ohio.
He was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Braden, Ryann, Camden, Annabelle, Andrew and Aubrey.
He was a member of the Community Alliance Church in Butler, where a future memorial service will be planned.
If one desires, memorials may be made to Community Alliance Church in Butler, or Pine Valley Camp in Ellwood City.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 17, 2019