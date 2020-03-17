Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" Grossman. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 (724)-458-7790 Liturgy 11:00 AM Tower Presbyterian Church Interment West Liberty Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

After an extended illness, Richard "Rick" Grossman fell asleep in the Lord with the sure and certain hope of Resurrection and life of the world to come on March 15, 2020. He was 56 years old.

Born on Oct. 2, 1963, in Butler, he was the son of Glenn P. and Donna Marie (Marlowe) Grossman.

He was raised on the Grossman family farm in Worth Township, Butler County, and Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County.

Richard "Rick" graduated from Slippery Rock University and continued graduate studies in historic preservation at Middle Tennessee State University. There, he met and married Katherine Grossman (formerly Engelhardt-Arey) in 1988. They returned to the family farm in 1990.

Together for more than 30 years on the homestead, the couple kept a large vegetable garden and orchard, and raised chickens, pigs, goats, sheep and cattle.

Rick loved the farm and spending time in the woods and fields, especially in the company of one of his dogs. It was said he never met a dog he didn't like.

Grossman had the privilege to serve for nearly three decades as a community planning consultant, assisting townships, cities, boroughs and counties throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. Before his death, he assisted in the foundation of the Douglas R. Carlson Conservation Trust to benefit the land and people of Forest County.

He was a member of Grace Anglican Church, Camp Isaac Eaton 504, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) in Mercer, and the Pardoe Sportsmen's Club.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine; a cherished daughter, Zoe Arey of New York City; his mother, Donna; three granddaughters; and numerous cousins and friends.

He especially remembered his brothers and sisters from Grace Anglican Church, who helped care for him during his illness.

GROSSMAN - A liturgy of Christian burial and Holy Communion for Richard "Rick" Grossman, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Tower Presbyterian Church, and will be given from the 1928 Book of Common Prayer with the Rev. Ethan Magness officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at West Liberty Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.

In lieu of flowers, Richard had requested donations to either of the following Grace Anglican Church, P.O. Box 45, Grove City PA 16127, or Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 3618, Peoria, IL 61612-3618.



Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020

