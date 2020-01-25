Richard H. Pisor Sr., 73, of Boyers passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
Born July 2, 1946, in Vowinckel, Pa., Richard was the son of the late David and Margaret Pisor.
On May 5, 1967, Richard married Dorothy Donaldson, who survives.
Richard attended East Forest High School.
He went on to work as a laborer for Cooper Bessemer.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, cheering on the Steelers and Pirates, watching Western movies, and spending time at family outings.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children, Floyd Pisor of Boyers, Richard (Tammy) Pisor of Hilliards, Lillian (Douglas) Shreve of Boyers, Bridget Pisor (Arnold Huff) of Eau Claire, Sandra (Gary) Huff of Boyers, Brian (Charlotte) Pisor of Sharon, Vicki (Albert) Donaldson of Sharon, David (Alisha) Pisor of Boyers and Raymond (Shari) Pisor of Hooker.
Also surviving are his brother, Bert (Linda) Pisor of Bruin; his sister, Geraldine Claypoole of Hooker; 25 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and seven brothers.
PISOR - The family of Richard H. Pisor Sr., who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Loved ones can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020