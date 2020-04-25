Richard J. Burke, 87, of Seven Fields passed away April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving children.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (Wehrle) Burke; the father of Therese M. (Thomas) Melcher, Richard J. Burke, Susan Jo (the late Michael) Quimby and Kellie Ann (Michael) Healy; the grandfather to Danny and Megan Melcher, Kayleigh, Matthew and Shannon Burke, and Kaitlyn and Erin Healy; and the brother of Mary Ellen (the late Robert) Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Martin Jr.
BURKE - Due to our nation's current pandemic, private family services were held for Richard J. Burke, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
A public gathering of family and friends to celebrate Richard's life will be held at a later date.
Professional arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020