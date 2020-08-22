Richard J. Francis, 88, of Gibsonia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was the loving husband for 60 years to Beverly Francis.
He was the brother-in-law of Susan (Dan Parr) Scott, and had many close friends.
Richard was retired from the North Hills YMCA after 33 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and sports follower, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also enjoyed going to various casinos. He loved his many pets.
He will be sorely missed by family and friends for his great sense of humor.
The family would like to thank the AHN health care nurses and aides, as well as Manor Care nurses aides and staff, Genesis Medical doctors and staff, and UPMC doctors.
FRANCIS - Services and interment for Richard J. Francis, who died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, are private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Services were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.