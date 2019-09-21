Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Rick" Lehner. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard J. "Rick" Lehner, 68, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Beaver Falls died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, after a long brave battle with a debilitating illness.

Born on Aug. 5, 1951, in Beaver Falls, Rick was the son of Andrew J. and Lillie (Nealer) Lehner.

After playing football at Geneva College for a year, Rick went on to graduate from Youngstown State University.

He was a middle school teacher in La Joya, Texas, for 14 years, before retiring to Tennessee. While teaching, he coached middle school football and once coached Little League Baseball in Beaver County.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to golf and loved visits with his grandchildren.

He was also a former member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Midland.

Most recently, Rick and his wife owned and operated the Hill House Group Home for disabled senior citizens in Mooresburg.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Marian (Ostojic) Lehner of Mooresburg; five sons, Thomas (Mari) Coleman, Richard Lehner Jr., Joseph Lehner, Michael (Maria) Lehner and Scott Lehner, four grandchildren, Natalie, Aubree, Thomas Jr. and Matthew; one sister-in-law, Julie (Ron) Visnick; and many extended family members, both on the Ostojic and Lehner sides.

He is also survived by his lifelong friend and cousin, Gordon (Connie) Cogley, to whom Rick was especially close.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bob Lehner.

LEHNER - Friends of Richard J. Lehner, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bogdan Burcur of St. Anthony Orthodox Church, Butler, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Rick's family suggests that memorial contributions be made toward research for Bulbar Palsy or their local ALS Association Chapter.

