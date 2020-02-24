Richard J. McKruit, 77, of Petrolia, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Born Jan. 16, 1943, in Butler, he was a son of the late Andrew J. McKruit and Mary (Dickey) McKruit.
Richard worked as a dishwasher at Red Lobster and the Butler Country Club. He enjoyed mowing grass and riding quads.
He is survived by his son, Richard Hockenberry, of Petrolia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandchild; two brothers; and a sister.
MCKRUIT - Friends of Richard J. McKruit, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 24, 2020