Richard J. "Rick" Stutz
1947 - 2020
Richard J. "Rick" Stutz, 72, of Butler passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Butler to Margaret (Steighner) and the late John A. Stutz.
Rick served his country honorably during Vietnam and then received his master's degree from Clarion University.
He went on to work for Marmon Keystone and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Rick participated with the Musical Theatre Guild and the Butler Little Theatre and was a member of the American Legion.
He was known to love planting, flowers, gardening, and his two cats.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his siblings, John H. (Evelyn) Stutz, Francis (Victoria) Stutz, Wanda (Randy) Bandura, and numerous nieces and nephews.
STUTZ - Burial services for Richard J. "Rick" Stutz, who died Friday, May 15, 2020, will be held privately at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Cemetery of Herman.
All arrangements are by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Form more information, visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
judy osche
Friend
