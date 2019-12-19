Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Rick" Waltman. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church 210 Saint Wendelin Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" J. Waltman, 55, of Chicora passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2019.

Richard was born June 2, 1964, in Butler. He was the beloved son of Bernard J. Waltman and the late Alice M. Pruss Waltman.

He was a 1982 graduate of Butler Area Senior High School. He attended Williamsport Area Community College and earned a degree in machine tool technology.

He then served as a private in the U.S. Army for six years.

He was an active member of St. Wendelin Parish in Carbon Center and the Chicora American Legion.

Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and swimming. He also loved spending time with family and his beloved pets. He avidly watched the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and enjoyed watching westerns on TV. He frequently attended the activities and events of his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Richard is survived by two brothers and four sisters, Cynthia A. Garcia of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dr. Bonnie J. Catalano and her husband, Roland, of West Friendship, Md., Daniel J. Waltman and his wife, Becky, of Fenelton, Mary A. Piwowarski and her husband, John, of Avon, Ind., Timothy P. Waltman and his wife, Charlotte, of Fenelton, and Dr. Teena L. Waltman of Cranberry Township; two aunts, Frances Waltman of Chicora, and Sally Pruss of Carnegie; a number of nieces and nephews, Andrew and Christie Garcia, Chris, Ryan and Lauren Catalano, Daniel Waltman and Shelby Waltman Hites, Joseph, Kristen and Marissa Piwowarski, Brendan, Makayla and Nathan Waltman; as well as several great-nephews.

In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by a nephew, Jerimiah D. Waltman.

WALTMAN - Friends of Richard "Rick" J. Waltman, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion posts immediately following Mass at the church.

Interment will follow at St. Wendelin Cemetery.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







Richard "Rick" J. Waltman, 55, of Chicora passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2019.Richard was born June 2, 1964, in Butler. He was the beloved son of Bernard J. Waltman and the late Alice M. Pruss Waltman.He was a 1982 graduate of Butler Area Senior High School. He attended Williamsport Area Community College and earned a degree in machine tool technology.He then served as a private in the U.S. Army for six years.He was an active member of St. Wendelin Parish in Carbon Center and the Chicora American Legion.Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and swimming. He also loved spending time with family and his beloved pets. He avidly watched the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and enjoyed watching westerns on TV. He frequently attended the activities and events of his nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Richard is survived by two brothers and four sisters, Cynthia A. Garcia of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dr. Bonnie J. Catalano and her husband, Roland, of West Friendship, Md., Daniel J. Waltman and his wife, Becky, of Fenelton, Mary A. Piwowarski and her husband, John, of Avon, Ind., Timothy P. Waltman and his wife, Charlotte, of Fenelton, and Dr. Teena L. Waltman of Cranberry Township; two aunts, Frances Waltman of Chicora, and Sally Pruss of Carnegie; a number of nieces and nephews, Andrew and Christie Garcia, Chris, Ryan and Lauren Catalano, Daniel Waltman and Shelby Waltman Hites, Joseph, Kristen and Marissa Piwowarski, Brendan, Makayla and Nathan Waltman; as well as several great-nephews.In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by a nephew, Jerimiah D. Waltman.WALTMAN - Friends of Richard "Rick" J. Waltman, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor, as celebrant.Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion posts immediately following Mass at the church.Interment will follow at St. Wendelin Cemetery.For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close