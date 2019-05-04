Richard "Dick" James Kennedy, 83, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on April 26.
Dick was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Dick was a professional player, coach and manager with the Cincinnati Reds baseball organization and retired from Eagle Distributing in Knoxville.
Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bettye (Horner) Kennedy; a daughter, Laura Anderson; his grandsons, Spencer and Deacon Anderson; his sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Rick Riddle; his sisters-in-law, Sandra Kennedy and Betty M. Horner; his brother-in-law, Jack Horner; his sister-in-law, Janice Horner; a special friend, Judy Martin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Gertrude Kennedy; his brother, Robert Kennedy Jr.; his sister-in-law, Sara Kennedy; and a brother-in-law, Bill Horner.
KENNEDY - The family of Richard "Dick" James Kennedy, who died Friday, April 26, 2019, received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, Tenn.
Service followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Wilder officiating.
Family and friends met at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6632 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.
Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2019