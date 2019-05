Richard "Dick" James Kennedy, 83, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on April 26.Dick was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.Dick was a professional player, coach and manager with the Cincinnati Reds baseball organization and retired from Eagle Distributing in Knoxville.Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bettye (Horner) Kennedy; a daughter, Laura Anderson; his grandsons, Spencer and Deacon Anderson; his sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Rick Riddle; his sisters-in-law, Sandra Kennedy and Betty M. Horner; his brother-in-law, Jack Horner; his sister-in-law, Janice Horner; a special friend, Judy Martin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Gertrude Kennedy; his brother, Robert Kennedy Jr.; his sister-in-law, Sara Kennedy; and a brother-in-law, Bill Horner.KENNEDY - The family of Richard "Dick" James Kennedy, who died Friday, April 26, 2019, received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, Tenn.Service followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Wilder officiating.Family and friends met at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6632 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com