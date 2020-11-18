1/1
Richard James McKenzie
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard James McKenzie, 78, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from complications after surgery.

Born Oct. 4, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Gladys Huling McKenzie.

Richard retired from Ryder Truck Rental as a diesel mechanic in 2004, following 38 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He was an active steward for the International Association of Machinists. He was a super handyman and enjoyed car restoration.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Miro) McKenzie, whom he married May 29, 1965; three children, Jim (Lee Ann) McKenzie of Butler, Dana (Robert) Huey of Ohio, and Michael (Ryan Obermiller) McKenzie of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, Lauren Marie and Madison Grace McKenzie, and Ethan Scott Huey; his sister, Nancy (Gary) Niemetz of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel McKenzie; and his sister, Carol Niedermeyer.

MCKENZIE - Friends of Richard James McKenzie, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Private interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Due to the current mandates and restrictions, everybody attending is to respect social distancing, and provide and wear a facial covering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project of Pittsburgh, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh PA. 15212, or by telephone at 412-471-0935.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved