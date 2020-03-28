Richard John Paganelli of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away March 17, 2020.
He was born Dec. 16, 1965, in Butler.
He attended Butler High School and was a graduate of Clarion University, obtaining a finance degree in 1987. He then moved to Atlanta and started a very successful career in the finance industry, having worked most recently for Wells Fargo.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Alexis Diana Paganelli; and a son, Reece Eugene Paganelli.
He is also survived by his parents, Carolyn and Larry Paganelli of Fort Myers, Fla.
A special friend, Stacy Lee Gerdes, remains to cherish his memory.
PAGANELLI - A memorial service for Richard John Paganelli, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be held at the Stonecreek Church in Milton, Ga., when it is safe to congregate again. For updates, contact his daughter at [email protected]
Arrangements were entrusted to Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Richard with memorial contributions to the Beyond Fund of the Stonecreek Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.northsidechapel.com.
