Richard K. Klenk, 76, of Evans City passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence of natural causes.
Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Butler, he was the son of the late Frederick and Dorothea Lorch Klenk.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Richard worked for Cardinal Health in Warrendale.
You could see him on Sundays watching his favorite team, the Steelers. He enjoyed hunting and he raised bobwhite quail.
He belonged to the Evans City Sportsman Club and the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice L. Poland.
He is survived by his daughter, Candee Klenk (Louis Schilling) of Evans City; his son, Richard (Jocelyn) Klenk of Evans City; two sisters, Carol Kelly of Hilliards, and Barbara (Ed) Tansky of Evans City; two granddaughters, Kaylee and Sydney; and one great-granddaughter, Penelope.
KLENK - Visitation and burial for Richard K. Klenk, who died Friday, March 27, 2020, was held privately by his family and close friends on Monday.
Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020