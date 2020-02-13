Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard K. "Banjopicker" Younkins Jr., 77, of South Buffalo Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.

Dick was born May 7, 1942, in Kittanning, and was a son of the late Gertrude V. (Lightbody) and Richard K. Younkins Sr.

Dick served in the U.S. Navy as an E-3 during the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a crane man at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, retiring in 1997.

He attended Clinton Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township.

Dick was a member of the American Legion in Worthington, the Eagles Post 606 in Ford City, Armstrong County League of Arts from 1978 to 2016, and the president of the board for McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township.

Dick played country music at local nursing homes and for the VA in Butler. He played at the Fox & Koon Bluegrass in Franklin, the Somerville Fireman's Bluegrass, and the Forest Circle Bluegrass. He also played at Ritzerts from 1984 until 2004 on a Friday night.

He enjoyed playing tenor banjo, mandolin, fiddle and guitar most recently at Renshaw Farms over the past summer. He played until leukemia and heart disease took over his life.

He loved to camp, loved his family and loved his dog, Lucky.

Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte "Charley" M. (Lyons) Younkins; two daughters, Val "Chickey" and JR Schnur of Herman, and Connie N. Younkins of Bethel Township; his son, Richard K. and Brenda Younkins III of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Jacob, Ryan, Faith, Haley, Larry, Amanda, Sara and Kamron; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Logan; and his brother, James, the husband of Debi Younkins of Leonardtown, Md.

YOUNKINS - Family and friends of Richard K. "Banjopicker" Younkins Jr., who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating.

A private family burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACMH Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, or of Western Pennsylvania, 333 E. Carson St., #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

