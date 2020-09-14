Richard Karl Basel, 63, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
Born on Feb. 5, 1957, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Leona (Campbell) Basel.
Richard worked at Giant Eagle as a baker.
Surviving are his two sons, Matthew (Melissa) Basel of Butler and Phillip (Nicole) Basel of Prospect; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Juliene, Tyler, Austin, Talon, Kendra and Kamryn; three sisters, Maryann (James) Tate of Oakmont, Dorothy Basel of Pittsburgh and Virginia (Jeff) Isreal of South Carolina; two brothers, Steven (Mary) Basel and John Basel, both of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers.
Basel - Friends of Richard Karl Basel, who died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
The burial will be held privately.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.