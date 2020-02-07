Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Dick" Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" L. Campbell, 72, of Chicora passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on Feb. 6, 1947, in Butler, he was the son of the late Roy C. Campbell and Theresa V. Fundark Campbell.

Dick was employed by Armco for 36 years. Initially hired as a rigger, he went on to be an employee representative for 25 years, before his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of the Butler Elks Lodge 64, the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, and a Gold Card Member at the East Butler Fire Hall.

He enjoyed watching sports, as well as bowling and golfing with his buddies.

Dick had a great fondness for animals, especially his three cats.An avid outdoorsman, he was a hunter and loved hiking in nature.

Richard and his beloved wife, Jane, enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas on over 60 separate occasions. In his free time, he enjoyed making homemade pizzelles and wine to give to others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and joking with people right up until his passing.

Dick will be remembered for his generosity, his genuine love for people and the ability to see the good in every situation. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Dick leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Lisa Frank and her husband, Steven, of Moon Township; his siblings, Charles R. Campbell Sr. of Butler, and Patricia Kelly of Erie; his grandchildren, Andrea, Brett and Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Jane Devore Campbell, whom he missed dearly. She passed away on Sept. 15, 2017.

He was also preceded by three siblings, Gerald K. Campbell, Kathleen Phillips and Rosemary Campbell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dick's caregivers and nurses, as well as Dick and Lisa's caring friends and neighbors.

CAMPBELL - Friends of Richard "Dick" L. Campbell, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of his memorial service at 5 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with the Rev. Jack Nanz officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



