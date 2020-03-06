Richard LaVerne Reinhart, 71, of Adams Township passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 6, 1948, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late William A. Reinhart and Christina B. (Beltz) Reinhart.
Rich proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
He loved coaching sports, and hunting and fishing. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 47 years, Marina L. (Sutch) Reinhart; his children, Richard Reinhart and his wife, Amy, of Mars, Steven Reinhart and his wife, Amy, of Harrisburg, and Brian Reinhart and his wife, Shana, of Cranberry Township; his brother, Donald B. Reinhart of Uniontown; his sister, Patricia J. Fair of Prospect; and his seven grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Eyles, Janet Thompkins, William Reinhart and Wanda Kimmel.
REINHART - As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation for Richard LaVerne Reinhart, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Friends and family of Rich are invited to a gathering to eat and share memories together from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adams Ridge Clubhouse, 100 Adams Ridge Blvd., Mars.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020