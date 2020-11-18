Richard Lee "Big Dick" Baird Sr., 67, of West Sunbury passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dick was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Butler, and was the son of the late Duwayne L. Baird Sr. and the late Doris J. Beachem Baird.
He retired from Armco/AK Steel, with over 32 years of service as a crew chief on the three-stand tandem mill (cold roll).
Dick was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury, and loved hunting, fishing, bowling and golf.
Dick is survived by his wife, Diane G. (Critchlow) Baird, whom he married July 5, 1980; two daughters, April G. (Vince) Clouse of Hilliards, and Courtney M. Baird (Ryan) of Volant; one son, Richard Lee Baird Jr. of West Sunbury, and three grandchildren, Kainen Baird, Rosalee Clouse and Gunner Clouse.
He is also survived by one sister, Debby J. Baird of West Sunbury; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, Duwayne L. Baird Jr. and Dennis J. "Sam" Baird.
Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
