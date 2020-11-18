1/1
Richard Lee "Big Dick" Baird Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee "Big Dick" Baird Sr., 67, of West Sunbury passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dick was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Butler, and was the son of the late Duwayne L. Baird Sr. and the late Doris J. Beachem Baird.

He retired from Armco/AK Steel, with over 32 years of service as a crew chief on the three-stand tandem mill (cold roll).

Dick was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury, and loved hunting, fishing, bowling and golf.

Dick is survived by his wife, Diane G. (Critchlow) Baird, whom he married July 5, 1980; two daughters, April G. (Vince) Clouse of Hilliards, and Courtney M. Baird (Ryan) of Volant; one son, Richard Lee Baird Jr. of West Sunbury, and three grandchildren, Kainen Baird, Rosalee Clouse and Gunner Clouse.

He is also survived by one sister, Debby J. Baird of West Sunbury; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, Duwayne L. Baird Jr. and Dennis J. "Sam" Baird.

BAIRD - Services and burial were private for Richard Lee "Big Dick" Baird Sr., who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved