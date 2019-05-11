Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leroy Carr Sr.. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Leroy Carr Sr., 75, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Claytonia, Pa., to Ernest David Carr and Dorothy Jean Palmer Carr.

He married Linda Carr on July 14, 1964.

He owned and operated D&P Auto Salvage and Sales in Slippery Rock.

Dick was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed hunting, car shows and spending good times with family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Leroy Carr Jr. of Boyers, and David Jason (Barbra) Carr of Grove City; four sisters, Sherry L. (Ronald) Vincent of Florida, Lois M. (Tim) Vannan of North Carolina, Gloria J. Natale of New Castle, and Debi D. (James) Fusco of Edinburg, Pa.; three brothers, David L (Carolyn) Carr of Harrisville, Steve (Gale) Carr of North Carolina, and William G. (Amy) Carr of New Castle; five grandchildren, Shane, Jason, Wesley, Kylee and Evan; and a great-granddaughter, Kayden.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Perrel; and a brother, Louis.

CARR - Visitation for Richard Leroy Carr Sr., who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



