Richard M. Garrard, 83, of Foxburg, Pa., passed away Monday evening at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Born in Butler on Feb. 2, 1936, he was the son of the late Richard Garrard and Kitty Harper Garrard Christy.
He was a 1954 graduate of Butler High School, an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Foxburg United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy L. Sheldon Garrard; two daughters, Beth Ann (James) Tedeski of Foxburg, and Karen (Jack) Butler of St. Petersburg; a son, Christopher (Tammy) Arnold of Sarver; three grandchildren, Robert and David Tedeski, and Sarah Butler; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Charlotte, Sydney and James Tedeski; a sister-in-law, Lee Garrard of the Villages, Fla.; and a number of nieces and nephews, including Eric Garrard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Garrard.
GARRARD - Memorial services for Richard M. Garrard, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Foxburg United Methodist Church, S. Palmer Ave., Foxburg.
Members of VFW and American Legion of Parker will begin the memorial service with the veterans service.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Foxburg United Methodist Church, S. Palmer Ave., Foxburg, PA 16036.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019