Richard M. "Jingles" Klingensmith
1952 - 2020
Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID-19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rich was born Feb. 8, 1952, and was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Steffy Klingensmith.

Rich graduated from Slippery Rock High School.

He retired from Castle Rubber in Butler as a mechanist.

Rich was married to Nancy Smith on Sept. 23, 1983. They shared 37 wonderful years of marriage, and a daughter, Heather.

Rich was a generous and caring man. He lent a hand to anyone who needed help. He cherished his family, especially his daughter, Heather. They shared a bond that was undeniably special. He cared for her needs before all else.

He loved mowing his lawn on his tractor. At family gatherings, Rich and his brothers-in-law were often found playing horse shoes. He and Nancy did crafts together, and sold them in local stores. He and his great-nephew enjoyed their many lunch dates.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy and daughter, Heather, at home; his nieces and nephews, Joe Coursen and fiancée, Jessie Smith, of Polk, Cindy Knox and her husband, Rick, of Polk, Wendy Crissman and her husband, Josh, of Clintonville, Laurie Stewart and Diane Lowery; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Trinity Coursen, Kylie and Loren Knox, Gage Moffitt and Caleb Crissman.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris Schleifer of Ohio, John Schleifer and his wife, Jeanne, of Florida, Robert Schleifer and his wife, Darlene, of Polk, Mike Schleifer and his wife, Faith, of Franklin, Mary Madalyn of Pittsburgh, and Paula Potter and her husband, Bruce, of Grove City.

Rich was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his brother, Edward; an infant sister, Patricia; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; his sisters-in-law, Molly Coursen and her husband, Rich, and Bettie Smith; and a brother-in-law, Clyde Linn Smith.

KLINGENSMITH - A memorial service will take place at a later date for Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, who died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to The Rett Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
