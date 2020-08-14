Richard "Popsi" M. Kroll Sr., 77, of Fombell, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Rich graduated from Zelienople High School in 1960, and attended Penn State University for agriculture. He was also awarded "Conservation Farmer of the Year" in 1975.
Popsi was a man of many talents and very few words. Though when he spoke, everyone listened. He was a farmer, business extraordinaire, philanthropist, mathematician, parking attendant, disc jockey, Harvestore district sales manager, real estate agent, maintenance manager at Robinson Industries in Harmony, emergency roadside assistant for his grandsons and a driving instructor for all of his grandkids.
He was a man with a strong work ethic, which he instilled in all of his children and grandchildren. Popsi was adored and loved by all of his family, and will be terribly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy; his best friend and dog, Pal; and his four children (seven if you include his adopted son, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, which he did), Rick (Jolene) Kroll, April Kalic, Julie (Eric) Smith, Randy (Lisa) Kroll, Henry (Yvonne) Stoops; and by his admiring grandchildren, Scott (Allison), Doug (Michelle), Sammy Jo (Dan), Matt (Maddie), Alexis, Tori, Brooke, Derrick and Amber.
Rich loved and adored his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bailey, Peyton and Theo.
He is also survived by his siblings, his sister, Norma (John) Senediak; his brother, Terry (Emily) Kroll; his sister, Kim (Bill) Gillespie; and many nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marion (Quinn) Kroll; his sister, Pat; his granddaughter, Madison; and three of his favorite dogs Oliver, Poopy and Bear.
KROLL - As per his wishes, there will be no public viewings for Richard "Popsi" M. Kroll Sr., who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
There will be private memorials held for his immediate family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
