1/1
Richard M. "Popsi" Kroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Popsi" M. Kroll Sr., 77, of Fombell, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Rich graduated from Zelienople High School in 1960, and attended Penn State University for agriculture. He was also awarded "Conservation Farmer of the Year" in 1975.

Popsi was a man of many talents and very few words. Though when he spoke, everyone listened. He was a farmer, business extraordinaire, philanthropist, mathematician, parking attendant, disc jockey, Harvestore district sales manager, real estate agent, maintenance manager at Robinson Industries in Harmony, emergency roadside assistant for his grandsons and a driving instructor for all of his grandkids.

He was a man with a strong work ethic, which he instilled in all of his children and grandchildren. Popsi was adored and loved by all of his family, and will be terribly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy; his best friend and dog, Pal; and his four children (seven if you include his adopted son, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, which he did), Rick (Jolene) Kroll, April Kalic, Julie (Eric) Smith, Randy (Lisa) Kroll, Henry (Yvonne) Stoops; and by his admiring grandchildren, Scott (Allison), Doug (Michelle), Sammy Jo (Dan), Matt (Maddie), Alexis, Tori, Brooke, Derrick and Amber.

Rich loved and adored his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bailey, Peyton and Theo.

He is also survived by his siblings, his sister, Norma (John) Senediak; his brother, Terry (Emily) Kroll; his sister, Kim (Bill) Gillespie; and many nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marion (Quinn) Kroll; his sister, Pat; his granddaughter, Madison; and three of his favorite dogs Oliver, Poopy and Bear.

KROLL - As per his wishes, there will be no public viewings for Richard "Popsi" M. Kroll Sr., who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

There will be private memorials held for his immediate family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved