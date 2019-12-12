Richard M. Kuhns, 70, of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born June 3, 1949, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late George A. Kuhns and the late Ruth A. (Forsythe) Kuhns.
Richard was a member of Moose 64, American Legion 117, East Butler Fireman's Club, and the Italian Club.
He was a machine operator at International Staple for 33 years.
Surviving are his daughter, Tracey (Kirk) Weitzel of Portersville; his son, Richard (Lisa) Kuhns of Seneca, Pa.; six grandchildren, Dustin, Aspen, Robbie, Ashley, Alexis and Ariel; 14 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Berniece Bogan of Butler, Katherine (Dan) Schuller of Butler, Donna (Randy) Stoops of Butler, Louann (Michael DeAngelo) Sacco of Butler, Lisa Kuhns of Butler, and Nancy (Hughie) Kuhns of Butler; four brothers, Al (Juanita) Kuhns of Franklin, Jack (Alice) Kuhns of Butler, George Kuhns of Herman, and Terry (Cindy) Kuhns of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his companion, Marge Rochon; his brother, Duane Kuhns; his brother-in-law, Tom Bogan; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Kuhns.
KUHNS - Visitation and interment will be private for Richard M. Kuhns, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ARA-Butler County Dialysis Center, 111 Woody Dr., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019