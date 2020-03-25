Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Matthew Cunningham. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Service To be announced at a later date There will be no public visitation Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Matthew Cunningham, 84, passed away March 16, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif.

He was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Oil City.

He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was a 1954 graduate of Chicora High School, where he played baseball and basketball.

After high school, he briefly enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh for one semester, and then went on to work for Penn Drake Refining in Karns City. From there, he moved to California and attended UCLA, where he majored in chemical engineering.

He spent most of his adult life living in Huntington Beach, Calif. He also had resided for several years in Tacoma, Wash., Lake Tahoe, Nev., and Bristol, Ind., in management positions in the plastics industry, before retiring in Long Beach, Calif.

He is survived by two sons, Keith (Linda) and Brian (Stephanie) Cunningham and one daughter, Dawn (Michael) Garvin, all of Southern California; and 11 grandchildren, Paige, Lauren, Nicholas, Broc, Shelby, Madalyn, Troy, Chase, Kelsey, Maddison and Josh.

He is also survived by two sisters, Pat Straynick and Kathleen Burke of Butler; and two brothers, Charles and Daniel Cunningham of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh M. and Rose M. Cunningham; one son, Lee Cunningham; and one brother, Hugh Thomas Cunningham.

CUNNINGHAM- There will be no public visitation for Richard Matthew Cunningham, who died Monday, March 16, 2020.



