Richard O. Bofinger, loving husband, father and pappy, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on May 30.

Richard was born on May 26, 1942, in Armstrong County, to Richard A. and Evadell (Bowser) Bofinger.

He graduated high school from Worthington, and had an A.A. degree in business.

He worked at Armco/AK Steel in Butler for 33 years. He retired in 2000 as manager of the labor and transportation department.

On May 18, 1969, he married Joyce M. Solomon and they were married for 51 years. They raised two children, Michael and Victoria, while residing in Butler.

Richard loved to play golf and paint. His passion was woodworking. He enjoyed people and he never met a stranger. He had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate heart.

In 2004, Richard and Joyce moved to Palmetto, Fla. He worked at Tara Golf Club and the Parrish Publix to keep busy.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Victoria (Craig S.) Huckestein; his granddaughter, Mikaila; his Aunt Ida Bofinger; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard A.; his mother, Evadell; his infant brother, Larry; an infant son, Richard; his son, Michael; and his uncles, Orville and Charles Bofinger.

BOFINGER - A memorial service for Richard O. Bofinger, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be held at a later date in June.

Burial is at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, or to an organization of the donor's choice in memory of Richard.



