Mr. Richard P. Gray, 67, of Wayne Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Gray was born on Oct. 17, 1952, in New Castle, and was the son of the late Francis and Marion (Richards) Gray.

He graduated from Seneca Valley High School with the Class of 1970, and then from Robert Morris University with a degree in business.

He was the president of Ellwood City Safety Appliance Co., his family business which is now in its fourth generation. He was a member of Ellwood City Masonic Lodge 599, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading.

He will be remembered by his family as being a great husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Goetz) Gray, whom he married on April 28, 1973; his sons, Chris (Erica) Gray and Corey (Jen) Gray, both of Wayne Township; his grandchildren, Bryn and Declan Gray; his sister, Grace Ellen (Glenn) Krechel of Powley's Island, S.C.; his brothers-in-law, Leo (Pat) Goetz, Rick Goetz, and Ron Goetz; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Edward Gray.

GRAY - Visitation for Richard P. Gray, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, with the Rev. R. Tod Custer officiating.

Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Holy Redeemer Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions in Gray's name may be made to the .

