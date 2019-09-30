Richard Patrick Hesidence, 62, of Butler passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
He was the son of the late Paul and Margaret Hesidence.
He was known to love to make others laugh and always had a joke to tell.
He was a union roofer for 40 years.
Richard loved the outdoors, his camp, hunting, fishing and bowling.
He was the father of Jarod (Brittney) Hesidence, Megan (Tyler) Eroh, and Melissa (Raymond) Rumbaugh; brother of Ann (Vince "Butch") Neff, Marylee Ayers, Donna MacNeil and James Hesidence; and grandfather of Kip, Payton, and Olivia. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul (Diana) Hesidence, John "Jack" (Connie) Hesidence and Lynn Hesidence.
HESIDENCE - Friends of Richard Patrick Hesidence, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be received from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Funeral services will be held immediately following in the funeral home.
For more information please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019