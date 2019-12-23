Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Po" Podobensky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Podobensky, 72, of East Butler passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness.

Born April 14, 1947, in Butler, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary Ann Furka Podobensky.

Richard was retired from Robinson Industries in Zelienople.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served in Vietnam.

Anyone who knew Po, knew he was a man of strong opinions and would definitely let you know his, but under all that bluntness was a good heart.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, the Butler City Hunting and Fishing Club, Happy Hunters Sportsmen's Club, and was a life member of the East Butler Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard enjoyed the outdoors, biking, hiking, golfing and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Yount, whom he married Sept. 13, 2003; his sister, Carol Sue Podobensky of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ricks; and his brothers, James and Robert Podobensky.

PODOBENSKY - Private funeral services for Richard Podobensky, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

