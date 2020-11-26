1/1
Richard "Dick" Ross
Richard "Dick" Ross, 77, of Renfrew passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Kiski, Pa., and was the son of the late James Sr. and Florence Ross.

Dick worked for Armstrong Cable for over 44 years, and retired as a general manager. He was loved, respected, and was known to be one of the "nicest guys in the world."

He was the beloved husband of Betty Ross for over 23 years.

He is also survived by three children; several grandchildren; his siblings, Robert D. Ross, Carol J. Bowser and Ronald L. Ross; his stepdaughter, Christina Eury; an extended family; and his beloved dog, Cody.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Ross; and his brother, James A. Ross Jr.

ROSS - All services for Richard "Dick" Ross, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
