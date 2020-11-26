Richard "Dick" Ross, 77, of Renfrew passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Kiski, Pa., and was the son of the late James Sr. and Florence Ross.
Dick worked for Armstrong Cable for over 44 years, and retired as a general manager. He was loved, respected, and was known to be one of the "nicest guys in the world."
He was the beloved husband of Betty Ross for over 23 years.
He is also survived by three children; several grandchildren; his siblings, Robert D. Ross, Carol J. Bowser and Ronald L. Ross; his stepdaughter, Christina Eury; an extended family; and his beloved dog, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Ross; and his brother, James A. Ross Jr.
ROSS - All services for Richard "Dick" Ross, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
