Richard Russell Wampler, 62, of Butler passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Butler, and was the son of the late Norman Wampler and Margaret (Dojcansky) Wampler of Butler.
Surviving are his mother, Margaret Wampler; his children, Cody, Marissa and Ashley Wampler, and Paige Clay; two brothers, Robert Wampler of Butler, and John (Donna) Wampler of West Sunbury; and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Wampler; and a nephew, John Wampler.
WAMPLER - A private family viewing and service for Richard Russell Wampler, who died Thursday, April 2, 2020, took place at Young Funeral Home in Butler.
A private burial was held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020