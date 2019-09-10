Richard S. Best Sr., 61, of West Sunbury passed away on Aug. 27 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 26, 1957, in Butler, and was the son of the late C.W. "Jim" Best and Lois (Flynn) Best.
Rick had attended North Main Street Church of God.
He was a retired foreman from Ervin Industries after 35 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and going to his camp, the Lady Luck Lodge. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers and Penguins, but most of all, going on vacations with his family and friends.
He was a member of Victory Lodge 694, Valley of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shrine, NRA and Waterfowl.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Lynne (Pepe) Best of West Sunbury; his daughter, Jessica Woessner of Butler; two sons, Richard S. Best Jr. of Turtle Point, Pa., and Michael James Best of West Sunbury; his grandson, Rorke Alexander Best; his twin sisters, Sandy (Bill) Gamble of Butler and Sally (Dave) Settimio of Altoona; and several aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
BEST - Friends of Richard S. BestSr., who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating. Masonic service will be held at 3:30 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Waterfowl USA, or Syria Shrine Burn Unit.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019