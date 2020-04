Richard S. "Rick" Cupps, 62, of Butler, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.Born in Evans City on June 16, 1957, he was a son of Mary Smith Cupps and the late Howard LaVerne Cupps.Rick was employed in the Melt Shop of AK Steel.He was a member of Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church.Rick was a devoted family man and a very talented artist who loved to draw.He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Lynn Allen Cupps, whom he married Jan. 15, 1988; five children, Mandy Cupps, of Butler, Missy Ray and her husband, Victor, of Butler, Lexie Cupps, of Butler, Devin Cupps, of Butler, and Tori Cupps, of Butler; his mother, Mary Smith Cupps, of New Castle; and two brothers, Shawn Cupps, of Evans City, and Mark Cupps and his wife, Dawn, of New Castle.CUPPS - There will be no visitation, and a memorial Mass for Richard S. "Rick" Cupps, who died Friday, April 3, 2020, will be celebrated at a later date.Burial will take place in Saint John's Cemetery, Coylesville.Arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.Please visit www.martinfh.net